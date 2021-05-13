Around the Web ‘Is CoWin a video game or a lottery system?’: Author Chetan Bhagat on vaccine shortage in India Speaking on Times Now, Bhagat asked for clarity and transparency. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ‘What is CoWIN? A video game or it's the place to get vaccinated? Is it a lottery system?’, asks Author @Chetan_Bhagat on INDIA UPFRONT with Rahul Shivshankar. | #VaccineDebacleTruth pic.twitter.com/KUZYqiiZRy— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vaccine Covid-19 Read Comments