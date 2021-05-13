Around the Web Watch: Palestinian writer who appeared on US TV channels was forced out of his home in Sheikh Jarrah Mohammed el-Kurd spoke about the atrocities meted out to Palestinians by Israel. In a new video, he was seen forced out of his East Jerusalem neighbourhood. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Sheikhb Jarrah resident @m7mdkurd was just attacked and kicked out of his entire neighbourhood by Israeli forces! pic.twitter.com/8IY0KblCh8— Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) May 12, 2021 Incredible. Never seen an interview on American TV like this before. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/KTyNUS25vf— Omar Mouallem (@OmarMouallem) May 11, 2021 Aaaand the kicker. Amazing what happens when you allow voices like @m7mdkurd on your platform. pic.twitter.com/JhMgyfguEr— Omar Mouallem (@OmarMouallem) May 11, 2021 I answered this question as Israeli occupation forces, funded by the US, fired stunt grenades in my yard. pic.twitter.com/DQdMQbEbNH— mohammed el-kurd (@m7mdkurd) May 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel Palestine Jerusalem Read Comments