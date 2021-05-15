Around the Web Covid-19 crisis: Countless bodies surface in rivers, black fungus surges, bringing renewed fears ‘First Unnao, then Kanpur, now Rae Bareli...’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago India is reporting a sharp increase in the number of rare “black fungus” infections, or mucormycosis, among patients who survived Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/u0e1gdQV4I— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) May 14, 2021 This 26-year-old doctor has to decide who gets a hospital bed and who doesn't, despite being a year away from completing medical training, as COVID-19 continues to overwhelm India's health care system. pic.twitter.com/8em4aAiCuQ— AJ+ (@ajplus) May 15, 2021 रायबरेल: ग्रामीणों को सुनिए, कितनी दहशत है. लोग बता रहे, 'ये सब देख मन भिनक जाता है, ये मनुष्यों का हाल है.' pic.twitter.com/aNa3Jgx2Eg— Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) May 14, 2021 From the edge of the Ganga in Unnao, UP, I meet the Cowherd who bears witness to the abandoned, uncounted COVID bodies surfacing in the rivers & banks of rural India as I report from the ground for @themojostory. More reports here: https://t.co/yVL8jicQaF pic.twitter.com/uOiHU8wquJ— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 15, 2021 #Watch | Visuals from Chennai show large queues for Remdesivir and no social distancing being followed. Details by Shilpa. pic.twitter.com/nalvbkLCpy— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 15, 2021 New Delhi: More patients being discharged after recovery from Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Chhatarpur.ITBP & CAPFs teams of Dr. & other associated staff clapped for the recovered patients. More than 775 patients have been discharged from the centre till now.@ITBP_official pic.twitter.com/9fhdHmm5lb— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus