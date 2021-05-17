Around the Web ‘If I talk too much I will be accused of sedition’: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA on delayed trauma centre Sitapur MLA Rakesh Rathore said that he has made all efforts to have the centre running, but it still awaits inauguration. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago On Saturday , @BJP4UP MLA from Sitapur ,Rakesh Rathore,was questioned by reporters over a trauma centre in the district that awaits an ‘inauguration’ for years .his response - ‘have made all efforts ,but if i speak too much sedition charges may be invoked against me’. Do hear … pic.twitter.com/h08FE47bF2— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) May 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh BJP Read Comments