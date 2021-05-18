Around the Web Watch: Son posts video singing the same song he sang to his dying mother on the doctor’s phone After a doctor’s tweet about the incident went viral, Soham Chatterjee posted a video singing ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, dedicated to his mother who died of Covid. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soham Chatterjee (@sohamsings) He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up.— Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021 With permission, the people mentioned here are Mrs Sanghamitra Chatterjee and her son Mr Soham Chatterjee. My deepest condolences. You, your voice, your quiet dignity, are her legacy. @sohamchatt— Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. death coronavirus family