Viral Video Watch: Massive Shenzen skyscraper starts to shake for unknown reasons, causing panic Shenzhen's SEG Plaza, one of China's tallest at over 1000 feet tall, began to wobble on Tuesday, leading to an emergency evacuation and official investigation. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 剛剛中午時分，位於深圳華強北，樓高73層的賽格電子大廈突然搖晃，原因不明也沒地震！樓宇內人群和樓下人群紛紛逃命！ pic.twitter.com/aoixkH6OeY— 風再起時【香港挺郭后援會3】 (@dZnJUCdo4FlZqgd) May 18, 2021 UPDATE: People running away from SEG Building in Shenzhen, China as it starts shaking. pic.twitter.com/t0lKd4oqtR— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 18, 2021 Huaqiangbei SEG Building in Shenzhen, China's largest mining machine distribution center, was shaking. The funny thing is that there are rumors that people are digging Chia. This also illustrates the current popularity of Chia mining in China. pic.twitter.com/LWrvEfPsk1— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) May 18, 2021