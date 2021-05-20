Around the Web Watch: Cyclone Tauktae causes a dust storm in Karachi At least four people were killed in different incidents across the city as a result of the dust storm, Gulf News reported. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Strong winds from #CycloneTauktae have caused a dust storm to hit #Karachi in #Pakistan. 🎬 @gajjarrahul pic.twitter.com/jebTz6RouK— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 19, 2021 Karachi gets a slight taste of Cyclone Tauktae. Strong winds, dust and dark clouds.#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/IeARvh1N1W— Mubasher Sultaan (@Sia_Goosh) May 18, 2021 Karachi witnesses heavy dust storm with rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae#DialoguePakistan #Karachi #CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/Dbo43J40ce— Dialogue Pakistan (@DialoguePak) May 18, 2021 Karachi experiencing dust, windstorm and a rain spell as cyclone #tauktae passes by. #CycloneTauktae is causing havoc in #India, we are lucking to just get a distant glimpse of it. #KarachiStill so hot indoors though. pic.twitter.com/FYIHrUtuGm— anum anwer (@Anum_Anwer) May 18, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cyclone Pakistan Read Comments