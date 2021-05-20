Around the Web ‘Stopped eating so I could afford it’: Owner of largest Gaza bookshop after Israeli airstrike on it ‘I would restrict myself, my children and my siblings so I could afford the store,’ said Shaban Aslim. Scroll Staff An hour ago “I stopped eating so that I could afford to open the shop.”The owner of Gaza’s largest bookstore, Shaban Aslim, stands in front of the rubble of his bookstore which was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike. pic.twitter.com/GvG2jkBIzX— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel Palestine Read Comments