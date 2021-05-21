Viral Video Watch: Rare view of stunning snow-clad Himalayas seen from western UP for second year in a row Photos and videos by residents of Saharanpur have gone viral as the mountains became visible again thanks to rain and the lockdown. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Himalayan range visible from #Saharanpur, #UttarPradesh due to #lockdown#Himalayas #Snow #lockdownhustle #Lockdown2 #Lockdown3 #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/JXKzlONV8c— S. Imran Ali Hashmi (@syedimranhashmi) May 1, 2020 For the second year in a row, snow-clad Himalayas were visible from western Uttar Pradesh's #Saharanpur townRead here: https://t.co/bOyjpzmmN7 pic.twitter.com/m67cDY9pHu— NDTV (@ndtv) May 21, 2021 This year also Himalayas gave a glimpse today (Saharanpur) . Better than last year. @rameshpandeyifs sir.. @ParveenKaswan Photos coming soon.. Amid the gloom nature giving some solace pic.twitter.com/oAyLYyR1sF— Dushyant Kumar (@DushyantKSaini) May 20, 2021 What a fabulous view of snowclad Upper Himalayas more than 150kms from Saharanpur city. Two days of heavy rains across North India after Cyclone Tauktae landfall ensured all pollution in air, mist and haze is gone.. PC Dr Vivek Banerjee. @rameshpandeyifs @paragenetics pic.twitter.com/QHidB1p0c3— Sanjay Kumar. IAS (@skumarias02) May 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Himalayas Lockdown Read Comments