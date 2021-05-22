Around the Web Watch: Meet the Labrador sniffers officially deployed in Thailand to detect Covid-19 As the country faces a surge in cases, six Labradors have been getting trained at a Bangkok university to sniff out a unique scent from Covid patients’ sweat. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Three of six trained labrador retrievers have been officially deployed as Thailand's newest alternative method to detect coronavirus, even in those who are asymptomatic pic.twitter.com/srqBTFFMbL— Reuters (@Reuters) May 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs Covid-19 Animals