Watch: Farmers gather in huge numbers in Hisar, Haryana to stage protest about FIRs against them Around 350 farmers were booked for protesting against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to inaugurate a hospital in the district earlier in May. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago At least 20,000 farmers are expected to enter Hisar to protest against Police's decision to book 350 farmers. pic.twitter.com/a4DUknbujN— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) May 24, 2021 Breaking :Thousands of farmers have reached Hisar. The farmers say that our protest will be absolutely peaceful. pic.twitter.com/F2E9RrQ4Xe— Roving Journalist (@RovingSingh) May 24, 2021 First tractor trolley of farmers arrived outside Kranti Mann park, Hisar. pic.twitter.com/j2NBJklbc6— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) May 24, 2021 Fencing of mini secretariat in Hisar district, which has the offices of deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and divisional commissioner of Hisar division. @ndtv pic.twitter.com/Q8h6xsOpUQ— Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) May 23, 2021 Half an hour ago, Noticed Rapid action force marching towards Hisar. pic.twitter.com/VR85deo8Ud— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) May 23, 2021 Also watchPolice use tear gas and batons on farmers protesting at Haryana chief minister's event