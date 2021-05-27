Viral Video Watch: Elephant herd goes from table to table finishing up leftover food at restaurant They don’t even wait for the guests to leave the table. Scroll Staff An hour ago I get sent a lot of videos of elephants raiding food but this is of my favorites because the herd goes from table to table like Honey Bunny and Pumpkin in "Pulp Fiction"If the adults came on their own, no reason for concern. It's the presence of a calf that adds to the tension. pic.twitter.com/vahXwHhuSs— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Elephant Read Comments