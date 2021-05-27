Around the Web Caught on camera: Private factory allegedly washes used Covid-19 gear for resale in Madhya Pradesh Videos from a private factory in Satna show stockpiles of used PPE kits being prepared for resale after workers wash them in hot water, NDTV reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago A shocking case of gross violation of #COVID19 protocols from Satna #COVID19 safety gears were being allegedly washed for resale, instead of destroying them @ndtv @ndtvindia @GargiRawat @manishndtv pic.twitter.com/BwMYflDgmQ— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Madhya Pradesh Read Comments