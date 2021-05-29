Around the Web Watch: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida This was the company’s 16th launch of the year. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/gqed73GoiQ— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 26, 2021 Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/qBtLpzV9ya— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Space rocket Read Comments