'Can you see a single attendant?': Horrific conditions at Covid-19 ward of Bihar hospital At Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, Covid patients make their own food and suffer from scorching heat with no attendants to look after them. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago ये बिहार का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा हॉस्पिटल यानी DMCH है. दो करोड़ से ज़्यादा की आबादी का सबसे बड़ा हॉस्पिटल. उसमें कोविड वॉर्ड की ये हालत है. इस थ्रेड में 3 वीडियो हैं. वो देखने के बाद हिम्मत बचे, तो थ्रेड में ही मौजूद लिंक से पूरा वीडियो देख सकते हैं. pic.twitter.com/OFdy1VV2TZ— Swati Mishra (@swati_mishr) May 26, 2021