Around the Web Watch: Unexpected mid-spring snowfall surprises residents of Toronto in Canada The temperature dipped of over 20 degrees in three days. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago It's almost June yet it snowed in Toronto pic.twitter.com/AvDdB54WR3— Reuters (@Reuters) May 29, 2021 Yup, it's snowing on May 28 in Toronto ⛄ #Toronto #TorontoWeather #Snow #Snowing #snowTO pic.twitter.com/Wm43CdP9Fh— blogTO (@blogTO) May 28, 2021 Just looked out the door at work...is that snow? Oh...Toronto @weathernetwork! 😢 pic.twitter.com/EhmgIsCGtC— Eva (@Tea_RedRose) May 28, 2021 Snow in late May. Weirder things have happened!Toronto, ON 🇨🇦. #snow pic.twitter.com/7C0XrroQHh— Stephanie Dziezyk (Now Back on Patreon!) (@TricaudaeStudio) May 28, 2021 Snow. Today. In Toronto. Outside our window. 3 days before June. The husband had to valiantly rescue our rosemary plant from the backyard. pic.twitter.com/Ddsyi7FTKK— Sharmin Rahman (@srahman24) May 28, 2021 The most Toronto thing you will see is snow in May. O sun mi pic.twitter.com/AESmPw56iU— Marinus Okoronkwo (@Riqblaze) May 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Canada Snow Read Comments