Viral Video 'Horrific incident': CNN reporter Manu Raju has a close encounter with a cicada – on live television The journalist was caught off guard when the insect crawled up to his neck while he was live on air. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021 JUST NOW: "The context is important here."@mkraju with his first public comments after he found the strength to survive an on-camera #CicadaAttack.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/Wi4Kspassl— John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 28, 2021 Also watchCicadas pose as musicians in a rock band in this photographer's art installation