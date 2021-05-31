Around the Web Watch: Mountain climber from China becomes first blind person in Asia to scale Mount Everest Forty-six-year-old Zhang Hong is the third blind person in the world to summit the tallest peak on Earth. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Chinese mountain climber Zhang Hong, 46, becomes the first blind person in Asia and the third in the world to climb Mount Everest https://t.co/Z1iOAbVBeu pic.twitter.com/HPWiRNA9wQ— Reuters (@Reuters) May 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. mountains blindness Read Comments