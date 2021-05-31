Around the Web Watch: Delhi ran out of vaccines because of vaccinating people ‘very quickly’, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said Delhi should have rationed its share of Covid-19 vaccines. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Watch | "If you give 2 lakh vaccines a day, stocks will finish": Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar says Arvind Kejriwal gives out #vaccines 'too fast'Read here: https://t.co/1FoDwSKB9u pic.twitter.com/23YMDElCId— NDTV (@ndtv) May 31, 2021 #WATCH If you compare on basis of per million population, Delhi has received more vaccines than other states... We can also inoculate 2 lakh people per day but we're doing 50-60k daily to manage stock. Arvind Kejriwal should have this sense but he wants to do politics: Haryana CM pic.twitter.com/A0wV66ZdKO— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021 Watch the full statement here. Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vaccines Delhi Haryana