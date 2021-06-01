Around the Web Watch: Large section of National Highway 415 collapses after heavy downpour in Arunachal Pradesh Spotted in Itanagar following intense rainfall in the state over the last few days. Scroll Staff 7 minutes ago Part of National Highway-415 in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar washed away when the retaining wall caved in due to heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/Ve3ExNOUqx— NDTV (@ndtv) June 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arunachal Pradesh Rain Weather Highways Read Comments