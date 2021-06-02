Around the Web Watch: Crew, passengers rescued as Indonesian ferry catches fire in the Molucca Sea The ferry was travelling from Ternate in the province of North Maluku towards Sanana on the island of Sulabes on Saturday when the fire broke out. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Cruise with a : off the coast of Indonesia, the KM Karya Indah ferry with tourists caught fire, the fire started just 15 minutes after leaving the port. There were 181 passengers and 14 crew members on board.... everyone was saved pic.twitter.com/V3icVAWHv1— AthibAn Tv (@AthibAntv) May 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indonesia Fire Read Comments