Viral Video Unlocked after Covid: Heated brawl breaks out between police officers and customers at English pub The incident took place at the Blue Bell Inn in Lincolnshire on Friday evening. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago Bank holiday weekend has been eventful for this Wetherspoons in Scunthorpe... pic.twitter.com/6B3Nj0qqfm— Kieran Tidmarsh (@KieranTidmarsh) May 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United Kingdom Brawl Police