'Food of the future': A restaurant in Paris is experimenting with dishes featuring insects The European Food Safety Agency had approved the nutritious mealworm fit for human consumption in January, Reuters reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago This French restaurant serves up food of the future: crunchy mealworms on beds of vegetables. Read more https://t.co/eFut4x0FCT pic.twitter.com/vW4f8p9LbH— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 2, 2021 Also watch:New York chef Joseph Yoon specialises in cooking with insects