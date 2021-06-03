Around the Web Watch: This man was reunited with his family after being jailed for crossing India-Pakistan border Waindam Prashant, 32, was arrested by Bahawalpur police in Pakistan in April 2017 for crossing the border without any papers. He was released on Tuesday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Positive stories of Indo-Pak relations. Its an emotional reunion for Prashant & his fam after 4 yrs. A resident of #Hyderabad, Prashant crossed over to #Pakistan trying to get to Switzerland to meet his gf. He was detained in April 2017 & was released at Attari Border yesterday. pic.twitter.com/5Gxmh5eKwG— krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) June 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India Pakistan Border Read Comments