Viral Video 'You're in Nagaland, electricity goes off even in India': TV anchor Rahul Kanwal's faux pas The India Today anchor was speaking with Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma about Mehul Choksi's citizenship when there was a power cut at the officer's location. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Is Mehul Choksi still an Indian citizen? Rupin Sharma, DGP, Nagaland, Vijay Agarwal, Mehul Choksi's lawyer and Senior SC lawyer Aman Sinha tell us. #Newstrack with @RahulKanwal #MehulChoksi #Dominica #Antigua pic.twitter.com/OCTb951GFc— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 2, 2021