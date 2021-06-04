Around the Web Watch: Retired circus tiger finds a home at a new park in Denmark designed for rescued tigers Knuthenborg Safaripark has designed a park to house retired circus and rescued tigers. It also has a 650-foot-long bridge for people to see them up close. Scroll Staff An hour ago A retired circus tiger ‘Keni’ explores his new surroundings in Denmark at a new facility designed to house retired circus and rescued tigers 🐅 pic.twitter.com/QO552IZFXn— Reuters (@Reuters) June 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Tigers Read Comments