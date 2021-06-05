Around the Web Watch: Maestro Seiji Ozawa, now suffering from Alzheimer’s, climbs on the conductor’s podium again Escorting him to the podium, where it was clear he remembered the music, was Zubin Mehta. Scroll Staff An hour ago Maestro Seiji Ozawa now an Alzheimer’s sufferer is taken to a concert by fellow maestro Zubin Mehta. Apparently you don’t forget music in Alzheimer’s.Sheer joy and fellowship unconfined ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JdW0RzS84M— Haroun Rashid (@HarounRashid2) June 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Alzheimer Read Comments