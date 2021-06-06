Viral Video Watch: Cricketer David Warner swaps his face with actor Tiger Shroff in ‘Student of the Year 2’ clip The Australian cricketer used a clip from ‘The Hook Up Song’ from ‘Student of The Year 2’ to create this hilarious video. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 10:36 am View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. David Warner Tiger Shroff Read Comments