Viral Video Watch: Unmanned drone refuels aircraft in mid-air for the first time

The Boeing-owned MQ25 is the first unmanned aircraft to ever refuel another aircraft.

Aviation history! "This flight lays the foundation for integration into the carrier environment, allowing for greater capability toward manned-unmanned teaming concepts." #MQ25 is the first unmanned aircraft to ever refuel another aircraft. STORY➡️ https://t.co/ktUc25G7hW pic.twitter.com/1flwSBuMUD— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) June 7, 2021

The US Navy has refueled an aircraft using an unmanned drone for the first time https://t.co/UhEkrvafGj pic.twitter.com/TgBc9GEBn9— CNN (@CNN) June 7, 2021