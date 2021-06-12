Around the Web Watch: Scenes from the massive fire outside shop in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar No casualties were reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago Several shops engulfed in a fire in Lajpat Nagar Central Market. Fire fighting operations underway. No casualties reported so far. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/a3DCF64lxP— Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) June 12, 2021 A major fire broke out at a shop of central market, Lajpat Nagar. 6 fire tenders on spot to control the fire.#Delhi pic.twitter.com/W8Z0DdUNZW— Jitender Sharma (@jitendesharma) June 12, 2021 #JUSTIN: Fire at Lajpat Nagar Market, 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/Gw2lgS4QrI— Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) June 12, 2021 Massive Fire breaks out at a clothing showroom in Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi. Fire tenders on the spot. pic.twitter.com/BYEwqiNjGq— Ayushi Agarwal (@ayu_agarwal94) June 12, 2021 ReadMajor fire breaks out at showroom in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fire Delhi Read Comments