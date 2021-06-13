Around the Web ‘Mr President, are you a killer?’ US journalist asks Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘The harsh rhetoric is an expression of overall US culture,’ Putin said in response to NBC journalist Keir Simmons. Scroll Staff An hour ago In an exclusive interview with @KeirSimmons, President Putin responds to being called a "killer" by President Biden, ahead of Biden-Putin summit next week. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/3cqlKPRuM2— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vladimir Putin United States Read Comments