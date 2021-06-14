Viral Video Watch: Men conduct rituals with alcohol bottles after liquor shops are reopened in Tamil Nadu Spotted outside a liquor store in Madurai. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | A local in Madurai worships bottles of liquor after Tamil Nadu govt permits the reopening of liquor shops in the state pic.twitter.com/sIp9LUR0GM— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Alcohol Covid-19 Tamil nadu