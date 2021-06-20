Eco India Eco India: At high risk of poaching, Tamil Nadu’s sea cucumbers must be protected, say authorities Legally farming this endangered species could trigger ecological hazards. Scroll Staff 9 minutes ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Maveeran Somasundaram | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Script & Field Producer: Catherine Gilon | Associate Producer: Rhea Arora | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Eco india environment poaching Read Comments