2 policemen were suspended in Mahasamund, after a video went viral which allegedly showed them accepting money from a transporter both of the has been suspended pic.twitter.com/yjI0YTmKuy — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 20, 2021

Two policemen in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district were suspended on Friday after a video of them demanding and accepting a bribe from a transporter went viral on social media, NDTV reported. The police officials were identified as Station House Officer of Tumgaon Police Station Sharad Tamrakar, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijendra Chandaniha.

The policemen allegedly took the bribe from the transporter whose vehicle was involved in a road accident. According to Superintendent of Police Prafull Kumar Thakur, a departmental inquiry will be initiated against the officers, the report said.