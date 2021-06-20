Caught on camera: Policemen allegedly recorded accepting bribe in Chhattisgarh, suspended
The policemen in Mahasamund were suspended for allegedly demanding the bribe from a transporter whose vehicle was involved in a road accident, NDTV reported.
Two policemen in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district were suspended on Friday after a video of them demanding and accepting a bribe from a transporter went viral on social media, NDTV reported. The police officials were identified as Station House Officer of Tumgaon Police Station Sharad Tamrakar, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijendra Chandaniha.
The policemen allegedly took the bribe from the transporter whose vehicle was involved in a road accident. According to Superintendent of Police Prafull Kumar Thakur, a departmental inquiry will be initiated against the officers, the report said.