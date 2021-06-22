Around the Web ‘Go to India or US’: Philippines President Duterte threatens to arrest people refusing Covid vaccine In a televised address, President Duterte said, ‘Don’t force my hand.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago WATCH: President Rodrigo Duterte, in a meeting with pandemic task force officials on Monday, June 21, said he would order the arrest of persons who refused to get vaccinated. FULL STORY: https://t.co/mrFCBrE6kZ pic.twitter.com/AzSe5S0a8l— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Vaccine