Around the Web Watch: Massive tornado touches down near Mascouche suburb of Montreal in Canada, kills one Around 50 homes in the area were destroyed after the tornado hit on Monday, local reports said. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Residents of Mascouche, Quebec captured multiple videos of the tornado that struck the Montreal suburb on Monday afternoon, now confirmed to be EF2, causing damage and resulting in one death: https://t.co/yYrPcDuZ1X #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/nDk5m6Lolu— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) June 22, 2021 Tornado video provided to us from15 miles north of Montréal in Mascouche. Taken by Nicolas Dubreuil. pic.twitter.com/4bQOJvZinD— Tyler Jankoski (@TylerMyNBC5) June 21, 2021 A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in the Montreal, Quebec suburb of Mascouche on Monday, killing at least one person. Dozens of homes were damaged, displacing many residents. pic.twitter.com/USD2T4KlG5— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 22, 2021 A tornado touched down in the Montreal suburb of Mascouche on Monday. Quebec's public safety minister said a man died in the extreme weather pic.twitter.com/tG2tlANQX7— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 22, 2021 One man was killed and nearly 50 homes destroyed after a tornado devastated the Montreal suburb of Mascouche pic.twitter.com/E6p9C33zyV— Reuters (@Reuters) June 23, 2021