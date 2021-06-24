Around the Web Carnatic musician Parassala B Ponnammal died at 96. Watch some of her most treasured performances Ponnammal died at her home in Thiruvananthapuram. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Good old world patantharam.... Vid Parassala Ponnammal and her students render a classic by Shyama Shastrigal.Her demise marks the end of a big chapter in the Carnatic history of Kerala. Will be a while before another woman artiste like her fills the vaccum. Atma Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xeKI28q5UB— मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) June 22, 2021 Play Play Play Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Carnatic music Read Comments