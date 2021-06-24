… and this is car no 2 . The police says both bodies have been identified and in both cases missing person complaints had been filed … pic.twitter.com/UwdhmsFrrS — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) June 23, 2021

Two bodies were removed from a Ganga canal in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh during a desilting exercise on Wednesday, NDTV reported. Visuals of two cars being removed from the canal were widely circulated on social media. The bodies were recovered from the cars.

The two cars were found at locations 55 km apart. Both the bodies have been identified, the report added. An investigation is underway, the police said.

According to the NDTV report, one of the persons was identified as 27-year-old Dilshad Ansari who had been missing since January. The second person was identified as Harendra Dutt Atre who had been missing since February.