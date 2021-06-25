Viral Video Watch: The frightening moment when one of three bears charges at the person filming them Spotted ‘somewhere in the Nilgiris’. Scroll Staff An hour ago Somewhere in the Nilgiris... Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush...To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes... pic.twitter.com/Zy24TuBroF— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2021 Both are safe. The rider while on his way back home. Still bears in the same vicinity. pic.twitter.com/n1tcAhTzQE— Ahmed Sayeed (@sayeed4470) June 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Tamil Nadu Bear Read Comments