Watch: Tiger leaps ecstatically back into the wild after successful rescue operation The tiger was released into Valmiki Tiger Reserve. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago How freedom looks like. This tiger was released in Valmiki Tiger Reserve after a successful rescue operation. @ambarishmall @dipakkrias pic.twitter.com/dpU7SBVaej— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 24, 2021