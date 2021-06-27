Around the Web Watch: Indian Army paratroopers jump off aircraft during mid-air exercise in Rajasthan The paratroopers of the Shatrujeet Brigade were part of an exercise to ‘validate rapid response capability’, news agency ANI reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Indian Army's Shatrujeet Brigade conducted an airborne exercise in Rajasthan yesterday to validate its Rapid Response Capability pic.twitter.com/W1JxugJuZ2— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian Army Viral video Read Comments