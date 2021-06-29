Around the Web Wimbledon: Prolonged standing ovation for Sarah Gilbert, scientist who developed Covid-19 vaccine A professor at the University of Oxford, Gilbert was one of the scientists who developed the Oxford vaccine being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago Standing ovation at Wimbledon’s Centre Court for Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine.Very moving. pic.twitter.com/q4NosT19eN— Joe Pike (@joepike) June 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wimbledon Vaccine Read Comments