Viral Video 'Why don't we ride a bicycle to buy vegetables?': Watch MP minister's response to rising fuel prices Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said the money earned from inflated petrol and diesel prices is being used for the welfare of the poor. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | MP Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar speaks on fuel price hike. He says, "...Do we ride a bicycle to a vegetable market? It'll keep us healthy & keep pollution away...Prices are high but the money coming through this is being utilised for the poor man..." (28.06) pic.twitter.com/JRxWTmV1Hm— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021