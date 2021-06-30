Viral Video Caught on CCTV: Dog rings doorbell at 3 am after running off on an adventure for over seven hours Letting her humans know she’s home after being gone for 7.5 hours. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Dog who ran off on an adventure for 7.5 hours ringing the doorbell at 3am to let her humans know she’s home.. pic.twitter.com/F6ZAh1igJD— Wholesome Page ❤️ (@wholesomepage) June 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Dogs Read Comments