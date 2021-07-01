Close shave: A TSRTC bus swerved to the wrong side and rammed into an auto after the driver reportedly got fits and lost control. Thankfully no one injured in the accident. Watch the man who jumps out of the auto just in the nick of time. Incident in Medak district. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/yLLp1hD293 — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) June 30, 2021

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus was seen veering into the wrong side of the road and ramming into two parked auto rickshaws on Thursday, India Today reported. The driver had reportedly suffered a fit while driving and lost control of the vehicle.

The accident took place in Telangana’s Medak district. According to reports, no casualties were reported.