Watch: Bus rams into auto rickshaws, man jumps out in the nick of time
No injuries were reported in the incident in Medak district, Telangana.
A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus was seen veering into the wrong side of the road and ramming into two parked auto rickshaws on Thursday, India Today reported. The driver had reportedly suffered a fit while driving and lost control of the vehicle.
The accident took place in Telangana’s Medak district. According to reports, no casualties were reported.