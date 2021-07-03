Around the Web Watch: This is how the sea can be on fire, as seen in the Gulf of Mexico The fire was caused by a gas leak from an underwater pipeline. Scroll Staff An hour ago It is hard to believe that this video is real. But it is. The ocean is on fire in the Gulf of Mexico after a pipeline ruptured. What you can see are ships attempting to put it out. pic.twitter.com/VRcBmLGPsg— Liam Young (@liamyoung) July 2, 2021 🚨 Incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México A 400 metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)Una válvula de una línea submarina habría reventado y provocado el incendioEsta fuera de control hace 8 horas pic.twitter.com/KceOTDU1kX— Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fire sea gas