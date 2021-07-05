Around the Web Watch: The moments a deadly mudslide swept down the street, tore up an entire building A deluge of mud due after heavy rains swept through the coastal city Atami in Japan on Saturday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Breaking video: The moment a landslide occurred in Atami, Japan, leaving 20 people missing. pic.twitter.com/Kukq6ndvlh— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 3, 2021 Pray for Japan 🇯🇵🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rfMhQ9NIQA— Volleytrails🏐 (@TwoCityTrails) July 3, 2021 #BREAKING: There are fears for at least 19 people currently missing after a mudslide hit homes in Atami, Japan, west of Tokyo. Rescue workers are currently underway to search for the missing people . pic.twitter.com/WP1qxtqLdN— 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) July 3, 2021 AFTERMATH: Video shows scene in Atami, Japan, where a powerful mudslide carrying a deluge of black water and debris crashed into rows of houses following heavy rains, leaving at least 19 people missing. https://t.co/jYXJCjPpUw pic.twitter.com/LC78TYzgs3— ABC News (@ABC) July 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Japan landslide