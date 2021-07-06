Viral Video Watch: Singer Miley Cyrus chants ‘Free Britney’ during her show in Las Vegas Cyrus was singing her song ‘Party in the USA’ – which originally mentions a ‘Britney song’ – when she broke into the ‘Free Britney’ chant. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Miley chanting Free Britney at her Vegas show pic.twitter.com/95xfpm2J7Y— Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) July 5, 2021 The Taxi man said “FREE BRITNEY!!!!” 😭😭❤️💖❤️💖🌹🌹🌹🌹#PartyInTheUSA #FreeBritney #MileyInVEGAS @MileyCyrus @ResortsWorldLV 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/245J7MrGkI— ⓑⓔⓝⓝⓨ✨ⓒⓨⓡⓤⓢ (@iSeeCyrus) July 5, 2021 .@MileyCyrus supports the #FreeBritney movement during ‘Party in the USA’ tonight “It’s stressing me the f*ck out!” pic.twitter.com/5GBPDsnkab— MCA Media (@MCAccessHQ) July 5, 2021 Also readSinger Britney Spears’ father to remain her guardian, rules US court Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music singers Read Comments