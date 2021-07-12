Around the Web Watch: Even without devotees, Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 is a crowded affair The 2021 edition of the nine-day-long religious event in Puri, Odisha began on Monday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH Jagannath Rath Yatra gets underway in Puri, Odisha; The erstwhile king of Puri takes part in the Yatra rituals pic.twitter.com/qMzBjMtyny— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021 #RathYatra underway in Odisha's Puri amid curfew in view of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ZBg7OGATkn— NDTV (@ndtv) July 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Odisha festivals Read Comments