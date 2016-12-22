The Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday said “gundaraj” continues to prevail in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party is in power, after a group of men were caught on camera brutally beating up a woman for resisting a molestation attempt in Mainpuri district. Mainpuri is the home district of SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said the woman was “mercilessly and brutally beaten up by goons of the Samajwadi Party”. He added that incidents of violence against women were on the rise in the state, and the government was doing nothing about it. While the assault took place on December 19, a video of it surfaced on Tuesday and caught the attention of social media users.

The woman has lodged a formal police complaint against her attackers. Inspector Lakshman Singh of Kishani village confirmed that they have registered a case against three men in connection with the assault. The main accused was arrested on Wednesday morning, reported The Indian Express.

The state will hold Assembly elections in 2017.